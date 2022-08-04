Representative Image

Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested Parvez Zubair in a terror funding case on Thursday in Mumbai.

The arrest was made under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. A court has sent Zubair to ATS custody till August 10.

Zubair has been accused of being in touch with Anees Ibrahim, the younger brother of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and of conducting terror funding activities for Dawood Ibrahim

As per the ATS, Zubair used to work for Dawood Ibrahim under different aliases and had been absconding for a long time. His arrest was made on the basis of specific information received by the Central investigation agency.

An ATS official said that Zubair has visited Dubai 54 times between 2014-2022. ATS has registered a case against Zubair under Sections 17 and 18 of UAPA.

Zubair’s lawyer said in court that Zubair had received a message on a chat application with someone a year ago and the ATS was making a case against his client on that basis even though his client had not responded to the chat.

A case was registered against Zubair in the year 1993 at Dharavi police station under section 323 of IPC. ATS said it is investigating a terror funding case.

Earlier in June this year, 2022, Yusuf had been arrested from Kashmir for terrorfunding Lashkar-e-Toiba.

The accused had transferred money to Junaid Mohammad following which he had been produced before a Pune court.

The Maharashtra anti-terror body had arrested Junaid Mohammad for working for Lashkar-e-Toiba and recruiting people.

He used to recruit youths from different states after radicalising them. Meanwhile, in June this year the Maharashtra ATS said it had arrested a suspect identified as Yusf from Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) for his alleged involvement in funding and recruitment for the terror outfit LeT.

The arrested accused Yusuf was also presented in a court in Pune. Yusuf allegedly transferred funds to one accused Junaid Mohammad who was arrested on May 24 this year from the Khamgaon Taluka in Jammu and Kashmir’s Buldhana district.

The ATS on June 2 had arrested another wanted suspect in the same case, Aftab Hussain Shah, 28, a carpenter from J&K’s Kishtwar. Shah is accused of being the link between Junaid Mohammed and a LeT operative based in a foreign country.

Further, on June 10 this year, the ATS took custody of Inamul Haque from Saharanpur. He is allegedly a partner of Junaid Mohammad who was arrested by ATS from Pune



