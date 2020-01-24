Maharashtra Bandh: Protesters stone pelt BEST bus in Chembur, many auto rickshaws also off the road

A 53-year-old BEST bus driver sustained injuries after a protest erupted near the Chembur area on Friday during the bandh called by Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA). The party is protesting against the controversial acts viz Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC)brought in by the BJP.

According to an official, the bus driver was injured due to stone pelting in which the widescreen of the bus was damaged. However, no passengers were injured.

Reportedly, the incident happened at around 9:15am. near Swastik Park, Chembur when the bus was heading towards Kurla Station (East) on route number 362. That is the time when the bus was stopped by the protesters and soon they pelted stones and smashed its windows. The bus driver Vilas Babasaheb Dabhade, who was seriously injured, was rushed to the Shatabdi Hospital in Govandi.

Meanwhile, many autorickshaws and shops were also shut in the eastern parts of the city. On Thursday, a note issued by the VBA stated that more than 50 organisations in Maharashtra have supported their bandh call.