The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday appointed Mangal Prabhat Lodha as the new Mumbai BJP chief and Mangal Prabhat Lodha as the new Mumbai BJP chief.

The appointment came after Maharashtra BJP president Raosaheb Danve, who was appointed minister in the recent reshuffling of cabinet done by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, early on the day resigned from his post. As per reports, he tendered his resignation after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. Accepting his resignation, Chandrakant Patil has been named as the new president of BJP in Maharashtra.

Chandrakant Patil appointed as the President of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Maharashtra. pic.twitter.com/Qoa8R3VBqX — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2019

The letter signed by BJP General Secretary Arun Singh said that Patil will take charge as Maharashtra BJP chief with immediate effect.