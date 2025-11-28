Maharashtra Cancels All Birth Certificates Issued Solely on Aadhaar Basis, Orders FIRs for Discrepancies 2

The Maharashtra government has ordered the cancellation of all birth certificates issued solely on the basis of an Aadhaar card, declaring that Aadhaar will no longer be accepted as a valid document for delayed birth registrations.

The decision comes amid a statewide crackdown on a racket involving fake birth and death certificates, allegedly used to obtain government benefits, capture land, and compromise national security.

Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said the government would take strict action against those involved. “Fake birth and death certificates are being misused to gain benefits, seize land, and even endanger national security. We will not tolerate such racketeering,” he said.

According to the state’s directive, any birth certificate issued solely using Aadhaar after the August 2023 amendment will now be considered invalid and cancelled. If discrepancies are found between application details and the Aadhaar date of birth, an FIR will be registered immediately.

Officials who issued such certificates will also face action.

The Revenue Department has circulated a 16-point verification checklist to Tehsildars, Sub-Divisional Officers, District Collectors, and Divisional Commissioners. Cancellations will take place only after verification under these guidelines.

The government has identified 14 districts as hotspots for certificate malpractice, including Amravati, Akola, Anjangaon Surji, Achalpur, Ardhapur, Sillod, Sambhajinagar, Latur, Pusad, Parbhani, Beed, Gevrai, Jalna and Parli.

What the cancellation order means:

Birth certificates issued using only Aadhaar as proof will be cancelled.

Any mismatch with Aadhaar data will lead to FIR against the applicant.

Applicants unable to produce original documents or who cannot be traced will be declared absconding, with FIRs registered.

Special verification camps will be held under direct supervision of District Collectors and Divisional Commissioners.

The government says the crackdown is aimed at restoring authenticity and preventing misuse of the civil registration system.