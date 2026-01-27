Maharashtra Clears Rs 22,000-Crore Metro Line to Link Mumbai and Navi Mumbai Airports 2

The Maharashtra Cabinet Infrastructure Committee on Tuesday approved a 35-km Metro project to directly connect Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport with Navi Mumbai International Airport, at an estimated cost of over ₹22,000 crore.

The high-powered panel cleared Metro Line 8, pegged at ₹22,862 crore, which will feature 20 stations—six underground and 14 elevated. Land acquisition for the project will cover 30.7 hectares and is expected to cost ₹388 crore, according to a release from the Chief Minister’s Office Maharashtra.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis directed that all land acquisition and statutory approvals for the corridor—from Mumbai Airport Terminal 2 to Navi Mumbai Airport Terminal 2—be completed within six months, with construction to be finished within three years of approvals.

Of the total alignment, 9.25 km will run underground from Mumbai Airport Terminal 2 to Ghatkopar East, while 24.63 km will be elevated from Ghatkopar West to Navi Mumbai Airport Terminal 2.

The committee also asked departments to fast-track extensions of the Samruddhi Expressway on the Nagpur–Gondia and Bhandara–Gadchiroli routes to prevent delays. In view of the upcoming Kumbh Mela, it approved the 66.15-km Nashik city ring road project at a cost of ₹3,954 crore.

Additionally, the panel cleared the upgradation of the 85.76-km Navegaon More–Konsari–Mulchera–Hedri–Surjagad highway in Gadchiroli into a four-lane cement concrete road to facilitate mineral transportation.