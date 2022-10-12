Anil Desai, MP | Image : Twitter/@ianildesai

The Uddhav Thackeray group of Shiv Sena has questioned the Election Commission’s decision to allot the name Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena to Shinde faction.

Sena MP Anil Desai asked how the Shinde faction was getting everything it wanted and how its predictions were coming true. “The EC is playing a big role in the country’s democracy.

They have made a decision (about party symbols and names), and we are accepting it. But there have been many reactions on social media. The EC must also take note of those,” Desai said.