Several villages in Maharashtra are facing acute water shortage. People are struggling to fetch water in the drought-hit areas of the state. The Marathwada region of the state is the worst hit region affected due to water scarcity. The region has only 3.02% of water left in all its reservoirs as against 23.52% at the same time in last year. Of its nine reservoirs, eight have zero water stock. Only Jayakwadi has dead stock for use.

Water is being supplied to people through water tankers which are proving to be inadequate. Currently, 5,943 tankers ply in all across the state to supply water to 4,331 villages. Due to drought situation, people are migrating to cities from villages. Even farmers have discontinued farming activities due to water scarcity. Water stock in the state is depleting day by day. Even though the state government had launched the Jalyukt Shivar Abhiyan to make the state drought-free by 2019 several regions of the state are witnessing acute water shortage.