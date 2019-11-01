On Friday morning, Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut posted a hard-hitting tweet stating. “Sahib, don’t feed your arrogance…many Alexanders have drowned in the ocean of time,” He believes that the people of Maharashtra want a chief minister from the Shiv Sena.

To validate his opinion, we spoke to many localities, some of them really endorse Raut’s statement but some refute his claim. Uttam Thakur the resident of Karjat said, change is the need of hour because BJP leaders have developed wrong attitude, they failed to take the success gracefully. This time if Sena forms government at least they will understand what went wrong.

Amol Birajdar, District General Secretary, BYJM, Latur told Afternoon Voice “I would like to see CM from the BJP side because it is a single largest party. And it has been a senior alliance partner. So, I think it should be BJP and they have won 105 seats.”

When asked him, why BJP has not got the expected majority this time?

He said, “There were lots of aspirants we (BJP) couldn’t accommodate all of them. So some of them turned against the party and they contested independently which has actually damaged BJP’s success ratio.”

Meanwhile Sanjay Raut said, “If Shiv Sena decides, it will get the required numbers to form stable government in the state. People have given the mandate to form government on basis of the 50-50 formula that was reached in front of people of Maharashtra. They want a chief minister from the Shiv Sena,”. There is no ultimatum to the BJP. They are big people,” he further stated.

Amit Badiricha – Shiv Sena social media team member said, “Uddhav Thackeray and Amit Shah have already discussed the alliance and which ministerial berth will be given to Sena, they both are the right people to take decision. I don’t know why and how Sanjay Raut is making different statements every day.”

When asked Sharad Pawar the NCP Chief, he denied the rumours of aligning with Shiv-Sena. On his meeting with Sanjay Raut he said it was not about government formation. The NCP has declared that the people’s mandate is for the party to sit in the opposition, along with ally Congress and other parties.

On the other hand Sanjay Nirupam an Ex. Member of Indian Parliament from Indian National Congress party, and former President of the Mumbai Regional Congress Committee. Nirupam served two terms as an MP in the Rajya Sabha first as a member from the Shiv Sena and then from the Congress Party. He has now warned Congress of not to get involved in Shiv Sena’s drama.

The Shiv Sena is adamant on its demand for an equal shot at the chief minister’s post in what its chief Uddhav Thackeray calls a “50:50” deal discussed with the BJP earlier this year, before the national election. Talk of the deal reemerged after the Maharashtra election results last week; the BJP won 105 of the state’s 288 seats and the Sena finished with 56. Together, they are comfortably past the 145-majority mark. Mr Pawar’s party won 54 seats and the Congress won 44, which means they can be spoilers if the Sena does make a radical move.

Interestingly, a farmer from Beed district in Maharashtra has offered to do what neither the Shiv Sena nor the BJP have been able to despite lakhs of farmers struggling to deal with mounting debts and crops destroyed by floods – name a Chief Minister. Shrikant Vishnu Gadale, a resident of Wadmauli village, wrote to Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, asking to be made Chief Minister till the squabbling allies sorted out their differences. In his letter Shrikant Gadale, a farmer, said the floods that swept the state in August had heavily damaged crops and the state needed a functioning government as soon as possible to provide help to farmers in distress.

Nishant Vilas Birje, Yuva Sena Vasai Taluka Chief Coordinator said, “I never blamed BJP’s CM, but by looking at the current scenario, breaking promises and playing around makes no sense. Shiv Sena’s 63 MLA’s too visited Governor for the issues relating to droughts in Maharashtra and started their work towards relief.”

Abhishek Rai- Journalist said, “BJP’s manifesto is much more grounded in reality, and their promises are something that can be trusted. When it comes to accountability, we can any time trust BJP as they have worked towards development.”

Sumita Chakraborty, Editor of Stardust Magazine said,“I would prefer a BJP Chief Minister, preferably Devendra Fadnavis. I find him balanced empathetic to the people and strong.”