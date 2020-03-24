Amid the COVID-19, Maharashtra Cabinet Minister, Jitendra Awhad proposes the union government to bear all the expenses (Medication and treatment) of positive patients across the country; as the patient could not bear the huge expenses, “I request central government to bear all the expenses of positive patients including his/her Medication to treatment fees, across the country,” Awhad tweeted.

Awhad also mentioned the risk attached with the huge expenses. He said that the people will probably hide their symptoms to avoid huge billing while treatment. The bill of Rs 4,500 will come at huge cost if government does not act. “The total bill cost around 4,500 rupees; it’s a huge cost for an ordinary person who’s income low, he will surely not disclose his symptoms to a doctor just to avoid the huge hospital bills. If not intervene, this will come at huge price and will surely add on to the Corona pandemic,” Awhad said in a video released on tweeted.

#COVIDー19 is a national calamity #ModiGovt should take responsibility of the expenses of the test which is costly ₹4500

People because of cost will hide illness and that will do more damage

It’s a demand on humanitarian grounds @PMOIndia @OfficeofUT #Covid19India — Dr.Jitendra Awhad (@Awhadspeaks) March 24, 2020

The lockdown was imposed by the state government Under Section 144 to curb the dissemination of pandemic Coronavirus which apparently took 10 lives in India. Following to this, Awhad said, “The lockdown is the perfect time to identify the potential cases across the country, as it will help the authority to the reach and intervene to curb the infections across the country.”

Meanwhile, Awhad expressed his gratitude towards Ambani-led Reliance Industries. “Thanx @ril_foundation and #MukeshAmbani for coming out with open heart and funding the treatment of #COVID-19 patients, U have set a example and we salute u for this show of humanity hoping others will follow,” he twitted.