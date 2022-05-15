From Nehru to Gandhi, there were a lot of political attacks on these leaders to create a narrative that suits their voters. The attacks are not limited to changing History even the leaders of other political parties are under attack. There were a series of obnoxious attacks on Rahul Gandhi, his mother Sonia and sister Priyanka. They made people believe the Gandhis’ are the most corrupt politicians in India. To propagate this narrative, BJP took the help of Anna Hazare’s agitation, Baba Ramdev’s protest, and Shri Shri Ravi Shankar’s influence. Collectively, they all created a storyboard and selectively attacked congress and its leaders. BJP called for Congress Mukt Bharat. Other parties haven’t yet called for BJP Mukt Bharat.

Maharashtra is also adopting a similar modus operandi. The ongoing attacks on Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray show how much the BJP is in turmoil. Changing history for the vote bank is only one part of the story. The other part of the story is that the Brahmanical entities are coming collectively, attacking Sharad Pawar and opposition leaders as part of revenge against Devendra Fadnavis losing power. As BJP has failed to deliver, they are now singing the song of old Indian culture, spreading false stories about leaders of the freedom struggle and of course, staging high voltage covert campaigns against minorities (and not giving tickets to minorities for Assembly and Parliamentary elections) for appeasing the majority vote bank.

Maharashtra is going through a different political agenda. Earlier it was the ruling party vs the opposition party. Since Devendra failed to possess power, they propagated it as the ruling Maratha leaders kept the Brahman leader out of power. These Brahman entities are dividing people on caste politics. All those upper casts, especially Brahman dominated organisations, are scheming and conditioning people, projecting them as Brahman leaders Vs others. Pawar, always cornered Fadnavis. In 2016, the politically dominant Maratha community launched an agitation to demand reservation in education and government jobs. Fadnavis convinced Prime Minister Narendra Modi to nominate Sambhaji Raje, a descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji, to the Rajya Sabha. Pawar latched on to this opportunity to mount an attack against Fadnavis, a Brahmin.

Earlier, a Chhatrapati used to nominate a Peshwa. Now, a Peshwa has nominated a Chhatrapati, Pawar said, in a clear caste bias against Fadnavis. Pawar’s statement left the Maratha community happy but deeply hurt by Fadnavis. How can a wounded Brahmin keep quiet? Ahead of the BMC elections, he is leaving no stone unturned to garner attacks against Pawar, but these attacks are going too personal and cheap.

Sharad Pawar was the happiest person when Devendra Fadnavis stepped down as the chief minister of Maharashtra on November 26 after holding the post for 80 hours. Having won 105 seats on its own, 40 shorts of the majority mark in the 288-member legislative assembly, Fadnavis was left in the lurch after Sharad Pawar’s nephew and NCP leader Ajit Pawar’s U-turn. BJP could win 105 seats because people voted in the name of the popular Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. Fadnavis has no role to play in it,” Pawar told a Marathi news channel on December 2.

This isn’t the first time Pawar has criticised Fadnavis, but he is now using the opportunity to dig the knife deeper. In another sharp attack against Fadnavis, he said, “He has contributed very little in the shaping of Maharashtra. The people have rejected his idea of projecting himself as well as his arrogance.”

You will find many Chitale like people who recently emerged with political views. They are making selective attacks on ruling party leaders. Why does Chitale, like small-time artists, have to make such derogatory posts? Who is fuelling them and why are they all of sudden actively making political attacks? We need to understand this new method of brainwashing. We all know who is a mastermind in vote polarisation, unprincipled defections engineering, talk more do less, misuse of central agencies, no action against unlawful actions of party workers, Accumulation of large funds from business houses in form of electro bonds by amending the law and using the fund to ensure a win in election and defections.

Two days ago, BJP uploaded an edited version of Sharad Pawar’s recent speech in order to portray him as a “Hindu hater”. However, some social media users pointed out it was an edited video and Pawar, in the speech made at an event on May 9 in Satara, was in fact referring to a poem by Jawahar Rathod that deals with casteism and untouchability. Pawar had told reporters he was reading lines from a poem that depicts the pain of the labour class but went to take a swipe at the BJP by saying those who wanted to spread disinformation were free to do so.

With this speech of Pawar, BJP made it Brahman vs others. The NCP chief accused the BJP of creating a “poisonous atmosphere” in the country by spreading “false propaganda”. Pawar and Fadnavis have several things in common, but Pawar started taking Fadnavis seriously only after he became chief minister. Pawar remains the youngest chief minister the state has had; he was 38 when he accomplished the feat in 1978. When Fadnavis took charge in October 2014 at the age of 44, he became the state’s second youngest chief minister. Also, before Fadnavis, Pawar was the last chief minister to have held the home portfolio between 1992 and 1995; it was the number two minister in the cabinet who was in charge in the interim.