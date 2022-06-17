Image: Agency

The results of secondary schools’ certificate (SSC, std X) board examinations were announced on Friday. 3.41 lakh students in the Mumbai division passed. Across the state 15.21 lakh passed.

The exam was conducted in the nine divisions of the state board including Pune, Mumbai, Amravati, Nagpur, Latur, Aurangabad, Konkan, Kolhapur and Nashik.

The pass percentage has improved by 1.64% as compared to 2020 when exams were conducted offline. The pass percentage was 99.95% last year in 2021 when exam evaluation was based on internal marks due to Covid.

Maharashtra recorded a pass percentage of 96.94 %in the secondary school’s certificate (SSC – Class 10) board examinations. The results were announced by the chairman of the Maharashtra state board of secondary and higher secondary education on Friday.