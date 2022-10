Representative Image

Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 384 new coronavirus infections and four pandemic-related fatalities, the health department said in a bulletin. The state’s COVID-19 case tally thus rose to 81,25,369 and death toll reached 1,48,362.

State capital Mumbai recorded 129 new coronavirus cases.

Satara, Hingoli and Bhandara districts and Pune city recorded one fatality each. The case fatality rate stood at 1.82 per cent.

There are now 2,387 active coronavirus cases in Maharashtra.