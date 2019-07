Many senior journalists will be honoured with prestigious awards for their achievements in Journalism for 2016, 2017 and 2018 respectively for their best contribution to the field of journalism, by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at Yashwantrao Chavan Auditorium, Mumbai. The felicitation ceremony will be held at 4 pm on July 27.

The Chief Minister also announced various awards given to reporters and journalists for covering news events and contributing to the development of the state. State-level Balshastri Jambhekar Award for development reporting for 2016 is given to Dainik Pudhari’s Rajesh Joshthe, Ratnagiri while Lumakant Nalawade of Dainik Sakal’s Kolhapur Correspondent bagged the same award for 2017. DNA’s Special Correspondent Kanchan Srivastava will be honoured with Anant Gopal Shevde Puraskar (English) (State level).

Kanchan Srivastava told Afternoon Voice, “The Maharashtra state award is indeed a great honour especially when the same government recognises your work and honours you whose shoddy job you have consistently exposed to the world. I truly feel humbled for the award is being given on the basis of my 2015-2016 work, which was my debut year as a Mantralaya journalist.”

“Before that I was covering education beat for four years. I kept on requesting my consecutive bosses to shift me to Mantralaya beat as I wanted a little more challenging job. My bosses were apprehensive about this shift primarily because I lacked Marathi language skill and also because four of my colleagues were already there on Mantralaya beat.Finally, I managed to convince my bosses,” she added.

Lokmanya Tilak Lifetime Achievement Journalism Award comprises Rs 1 Lakh cash and memento while all other awards comprise Rs 51000 cash, citation and memento

Balshastri Jambhekar Puraskar – (Marathi) State level – Rajesh Joshthe, Dainik Pudhari, Ratnagiri

Baburao Vishnu Paradkar Puraskar (Hindi) State Level – Vijaykumar Singh (Kaushik) Chief Reporter Dainik Bhaskar, Mumbai

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Puraskar (Urdu) State Level – Mohammad Abdul Mukhtar (Abed) Correspondent Dainik Godavari Observer, Nanded

Yashwantrao Chavan Puraskar (Govt Group) (Marathi) (State Level) – Varsha Phadke-Andhale, Sr. Assistant Director, DGIPR, Mantralaya, Mumbai

Pu La Deshpande Best TV News Documentary Award (State Level) – Kapil Shyamkunwar, Correspondent, ABP Majha, Yavatmal

Tolaram Kukreja Best News Photographer Award – (State Level) Shailesh Jadhav, Photographer, Dainik Maharashtra Times, Mumbai

Keki Muse Best Photographer Awards Govt Group (State Level) Pradnyesh Kambli, Photographer, DGIPR, Mantralaya , Mumbai

Social Media Award (State level) Prafulla Sutar, E Sakal, Kolhapur

Clean Maharashtra Awareness Award (State level) Vishal Kadam, City Reporter, Dainik Tarun Bharat, Satara.

Dadasaheb Potnish Award , Nasik Division – Suryakant Netke, Reporter, Dainik Sakal, Ahmednagar, (Rs. 10,000 declared by Dainik Gavkari in addition to Rs 51000, memento and citation)

Anantrao Bhalerao Award, Aurangabad Division, (Including Latur) – Dr Seetam Sonavane, Sub Editor, Dainik Lokmat, Latur

Acharya Atre Award, Mumbai Division – Maruti Kandle, Correspondent, Agrowan, Mumbai

Nanasaheb Parulekar Award, Pune Division – Dnyaneshwar Bijle, Correspondent, Dainik Sakal, Pune

Shi Ma Paranjape Award Konkan Division – Madhav Dole, Bureau Chief Dainik Samna, Thane

Ga Go Jadhav Award Kolhapur Division – Sanjay Walawalkar, Correspondent, Dainik Pudhari, Sindhudurg

Loknayak Bapuji Aney Award, Amravati Division – Anup Gadge, Correspondent, Dainik Divya Marathi, Amravati

Ga Tryam Madkholkar Award, Nagpur Division – Mangesh Raut, Reporter, Dainik Loksatta, Nagpur

YEAR 2017

Balshastri Jambhekar Award (Marathi) State level – Lumakant Nalawade, Reporter, Dainik Sakal, Kolhapur

Anant Gopal Shevde Award (English) State Level – Manish Soni Special Correspondent, The Hitavada, Nagpur

Baburao Vishnu Paradkar Award (Hindi) State Level – Rajkumar Singh, Chief Correspondent, Dainik Navbharat Times, Mumbai

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Award (Urdu) State Level – Khan Kutubuddin Abdul Maajid, Dainik Inquilab, Mumbai

Yashwantrao Chavan Award Govt Group (Marathi) State Level – Dr Kiran Moghe,, DIO, Nasik

Pu La Deshpande Best TV Documentary Award (State Level) – Kanhaiya Khandelwal, News 18, Lokmat, Hingoli

Tolaram Kukreja Best News Photographer Award (State Level) – Dattatreya Khedekar, Photographer, Dainik Lokmat, Mumbai

Keki Muse Best Photographer Award Govt Group (State Level) – Manish Zimte, Photographer, Amravati

Social Media Award (State Level) – Santosh Andhle Senior Editor, My Medical Mantra, Mumbai

Clean Maharashtra Awareness Award (State level) – Mallikarjun Sonavane, Dainik Yashwant, Osmanabad

Dadasaheb Potnish Award , Nasik Division – Amol Patil, Reporter, Dainik Divya Marathi, Dhule, (Rs. 10,000 declared by Dainik Gavkari in addition to Rs 51000, memento and citation)

Anantrao Bhalerao Award, Aurangabad Division (Including Latur) – Jitendra Vispute, Sub Editor, Dainik Pudhari, Aurangabad

Acharya Atre Award, Mumbai Division – Jamir Kazi, Senior Reporter, Dainik Lokmat, Mumbai

Nanasaheb Parulekar Award, Pune Division – Pramod Bodke, Reporter, Dainik Sakal, Solapur

Shi Ma Paranjape Award, Konkan Division – Janvhi Patil, Reporter, Dainik Tarun Bharat, Ratnagiri

Ga Go Jadhav Award, Kolhapur Division- Abhijit Dake, District Correspondent, Dainik Agrowan, Sangli

Loknayan Bapuji Aney Award, Amravati Division – Anil Mahore, District Correspondent, Dainik Punyanagari, Akola

Ga Tryam Madkhollar Award, Nagpur Division – Khemendra Katare, District Correspondent, Dainik Maharashtra Times, Gondia

The selection committee for 2016 and 2017 awards was constituted under the chairmanship of Director General of DGIPR Brijesh Singh. The 2016 selection committee had journalist Rajiv Kulkarni, Pravin Mulye, Pandurang Maske, Rajkumar Singh, Nilesh Khare, Ramakant Dani, Rahul Pande, Baban Walke, Nitin Totewar as members while that of 2017 had journalists Vijay Singh, Clara Luis, Sioddheshwar Dukre, Umesh Kumawt, Bhalchandra Pimpalwadkar, Shailendra Tanpure, Satyajit Joshi, Vilas Tokle and Krushna Shevdikar as members.

Awardees of 2018.

Baalshastri Jambhekar Award (Marathi) (State Level) – Hari Ramakrishna Tugaonkar, TheSakal

Baburao Vishnu Paradkar Award (Hindi) (State Level) – Dinesh Ganpatrao Mude, The Lokmat Samachaar

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Award (Urdu) (State Level) – Mohammad Naki Mohammed Takki, Daily Varak – A – Taza

Pu L Deshpande Best Screenplay Debut Award (State Level) – Mahesh Ghanshyam Tiwari, News 18 Lokmat

Tularam Kukreja Best Newspaper Photographer Award (State level) – Prashant Somnath Khorte, The Daily Lokmat

Social Media Awards (State Level) – Sh. Aniket Balkrishna Konkar, www.bytesofindia.com

Swachh Maharashtra Public Awareness Award (State Level) – Praveen Sriram Lonkar, Daily Maharashtra Times

Dadasaheb Potnis Award, Nashik Division – Vijay Baburao Nipanekar, Open Journalist (In addition to the government’s money, the award has been given by the villager for Rs.10,000).

G Go. Jadhav Award, Kolhapur Division – Smt. Indumati Ganesh (Suryavanshi), Day. Lokmat

Loknayak Bapuji Ane Award, Amravati Division – Gopal Jagannathrao Hage, The. Morning agitation

G Tr. Madkholkar Award, Nagpur Division – Yogesh Prakash Pandey, The. Lokmat