Sujay Vikhe Patil, son of senior Congress leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, on Tuesday joined BJP.

Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil is also the Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly.

Sujay joined the BJP in presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and state BJP chief Raosaheb Danve at an event held in south Mumbai.

The development follows the Sharad Pawar-led NCP spurning a request by Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil to leave aside the Ahmedanagar Lok Sabha seat for his son.

Sujay last week held meetings with BJP leader Girish Mahajan. Dilip Gandhi is BJP’s sitting MP from Ahmednagar LS seat.

Sujay Vikhe Patil said, “I’ve taken this decision against my father’s wishes. I don’t know how much my parents will support this decision, but I’ll try my best to make my family proud by working under the guidance of BJP. CM and other BJP MLAs were supportive and they helped me take the decision.”

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis expressed, “Sujay Vikhe Patil’s name has been forwarded by state unit to Central Parliamentary board for Lok Sabha candidature and we are sure that the recommended name will be accepted by the Central Parliamentary board.”