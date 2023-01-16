Prior to Saturday, the lowest temperature for the season was recorded on December 27 at 12.4 degrees C. The lowest February night temperature over the past 10 years was recorded on February 9, 2012 at 8.8 degrees C. The all-time lowest monthly minimum temperature was recorded on February 8, 2008 at 8.5 degrees C. On Saturday, most of the automatic weather stations in the city recorded minimum temperatures between 11 and 16 degrees Celsius.

The drop in mercury was also seen in other parts of Maharashtra, which recorded the decade’s lowest temperature at 5.2 degrees C. This was also the city’s lowest temperature in February in 100 years, according to IMD data. On December 29, 2018, Pune recorded 5.9 degrees C. According to the IMD, northerly winds flowing in from Jammu and Kashmir via Rajasthan and Gujarat are responsible for the cold wave like conditions in the state.

Mahabaleshwar, Maharashtra’s popular hill station, woke up to frozen dew drops on Saturday with minimum temperature at Venna Lake dipping to one degree Centigrade, the lowest this winter.The Regional Wheat Rust Research Station at Venna Lake recorded 1 degrees Celsius on its campus, while mercury was at -2 degrees Celsius at the lake location.