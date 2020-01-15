Maharashtra to Revamp Education System

Deputy Chief of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar announced that the Maharashtra will adopt the Delhi education system to improve the quality of education in the State.

With its intention to improve the quality of education in municipal schools in Maharashtra, the Maharashtra government is likely to adopt the Delhi school model. According to an education officer they had sent some minister to visits Delhi for the same.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has worked smartly on the education system in the National Capital. The party has majorly focused on four aspects which includes- modernizing infrastructure, capacity building of school teachers and principals, making school administration accountable, and improving learning outcomes. An understanding of the government’s work on each of these is essential to understand the essence of Delhi’s education revolution

Preeti Sharma Menon, AAP National Executive Member said, “Delhi education model is the most revolutionary model in this country. In Delhi from the last 72 years the previous government had made only 1700 classrooms but since the AAP government has come to power we have increased the number to 20 thousand. We had also conducted trainings of our teachers with international standard of teaching. Also changed the infrastructure as well as the value system in which the education is imparted. This is why Delhi public schools are performing better than the private schools. Delhi is the only state in the country where the students of government schools are outshining compare to private schools.”

She further stated, “We are extremely happy that Deputy CM of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar has decided to emulate this model. Delhi government will offer him our unconditional support. And we hope that other state too, follow the same.”

A meeting to discuss the subject was called during the day. In the meeting, they came to an understanding that information technology will be part of assessment process.

Indian Congress leader Eknath Gaikwad’s daughter Varsha Gaikwad, who happens to be the education minister, said that she has recently set up a ‘Think Tank’ committee to discuss and improve the quality of education in Maharashtra.

The Think Tank which include professionals from various sectors, elected representatives, education experts, teachers, parents, retired bureaucrats who have been involved in formulating education policies, NGOs and media covering the education beat.

At the HUII conference which was held at Taj in Colaba the minister of state Aaditya Thackeray discussed the changes in the education system said, “After evaluating everything, we have come to the conclusion that there are two main reasons that children drop out of Municipal schools. The first one is that the kids migrate to their hometowns or villages and leave their education midway. Another reason is that these children prefer selling items roadside than attending schools as they feel that feeding their family and themselves is important.”

Sharad Pawar’s grand-nephew and MLA from Karjat-Jamkhed constituency, Rohit Pawar visited Delhi recently and was extremely impressed with the work of the Delhi Government. Soon after personally visiting a school in Delhi the Karjat MLA shared his experience by way of a tweet. He wrote, “This is the spirit of Maharashtra. We are open to adopting the best practices from across the country to improve quality and standard of education of our children. I had the privilege to visit Delhi schools and was indeed impressed with their work. I will try my best to implement this model in my constituency also.”

As per sources, all municipal corporation-run schools in cities like Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune, and Nagpur will come under the Delhi education model. Also, it is yet to be decided if the project will be funded by the state or the municipality.