Maharashtra Tribunal awards Rs 47 lakh compensation to family of Thane man who died in road accident

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) in Thane district of Maharashtra has awarded a compensation of more than Rs 47 lakh to a woman and her children for the death of her husband in a road accident in 2018.

MACT member M M Walimohammed, in his order passed recently, ordered the owner of the offending vehicle and its insurer to make the payment to the claimants along with seven per cent interest per annum within two months.

The claimants included the victim’s wife Gousai Bashir Shaikh, her five children and his mother.

The deceased Bashir Shaikh, then aged 39, was into the business of auto spare parts and ran a vehicle repair garage. He earned around Rs 30,000 per month, the claimants said in their submission to the tribunal.

On September 8, 2018, the deceased, his brother-in-law and their friends went for dinner in a car to a roadside eatery on the Mumbai-Nashik highway. While returning home around 2.30 am on September 9, they parked the vehicle by the roadside as it was raining heavily. At that time, when the victim was trying to cross the road, a speeding car hit him. He suffered grievous injuries and while being taken to a hospital, their petition said. The offending vehicle belonged to Sayali Tours and Travels.

The tribunal ordered the travel agency as well as the insurance company – the New India Assurance Co Ltd – to pay a compensation of Rs 33,30,000 and also awarded Rs 13,32,000 towards future prospects (total Rs 46,62,000). Besides, it directed them to pay a total of Rs 60,000 towards loss of estate, consortium and funeral expenses.

In the order, the tribunal said a sum of Rs 3 lakh be kept as fixed deposit for the children, Rs 2 lakh for the mother of the deceased and the remaining amount for his widow.