The only fatality in the state in the last 24 hours was reported in the Parbhani district, the department said. Total cases 78,76,382; fresh cases 179; death toll 1,47,831; recoveries 77,27,789; active cases 762; total tests 7,99,66,346. As many as 36,750 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, pushing their total count to 7, 99,66,346, the bulletin said.

No private hospital is offering vaccination in the parts of Maharashtra, and the Centre has mandated that age groups under 60 can get the third shot only in the private sector. They have left districts with poor private sector presence in a disadvantageous position because of the Centre’s decision to not offer precautionary doses to people aged 18-59 years in government facilities, said, experts.

Currently, public centres are giving free booster shots only to senior citizens, healthcare and frontline workers. Ten days ago, the booster dose drive was opened for the age group of 18-59 years. So far, it has administered no single shot to anyone from the age bracket in 17 districts of Maharashtra.