Maharashtra’s first woman election commissioner, author and a poet, Neela Satyanarayan succumbed to Covid-19 on Thursday. Satyanarayan, 72, was admitted to Mumbai’s Seven Hills hospital, where she was undergoing treatment for novel coronavirus.

Neela Satyanarayan born on February 5, 1949 was an additional chief secretary of the revenue department and post-retirement in 2009, she was appointed as the state election commissioner.

Satyanarayan had penned several books, was a 1972 batch IAS officer, and also composed music for some films. She made her mark in the field of literature as well as administrative service. She wrote about 150 poems. She had also composed music for some Marathi and Hindi films.

According to the health ministry, Maharashtra, the worst-affected state in the country, has more than 2.75 lakh cases and 10,928 casualties. On July 15, Maharashtra reported 7,975 fresh cases and 223 deaths due to the infection.

There are more than 1.10 lakh active cases to date. Maharashtra is expected to cross the three-lakh mark by the weekend.

