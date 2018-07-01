Auto major Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) reported a 26 per cent increase in total sales at 45,155 units in June.

It had sold 35,759 units in the same month previous year, M&M said in a statement.

In the domestic market, sales were up 23 per cent to 41,689 units last month, compared to 33,904 units in June 2017.

Exports also registered a growth of 87 per cent at 3,466 units as against 1,855 units in the year-ago month.

Sales of passenger vehicles, including Scorpio, XUV500, Xylo, Bolero and Verito, were up 12 per cent at 18,137 units as against 16,212 units in June 2017.

Medium and heavy Commercial vehicle sales were up 58 per cent at 1,108 units last month against 700 units in the year-ago period, it said.

We are happy to have garnered an overall growth of 26 per cent for June. This growth is driven by both our commercial and personal vehicles portfolio. We hope that macro conditions such as fuel prices, interest rates and raw material prices remain at satisfactory levels to enable us and the auto industry to grow in the coming months,”Rajan Wadhera, President, Automotive Sector, M&M Ltd, said.