A massive fire broke out at a cloth godown in Bhiwandi area in Thane district on Friday. As per a report, 4 fire tenders are on the spot to douse the blaze. No casuality has been reported so far.

Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at a cloth godown in Bhiwandi. 4 fire tenders present at the spot. pic.twitter.com/TNBe1ACExZ — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2020



The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained. More details are awaited.