A Crime Branch team raided the premises of Rahil Implex in Neo Corporate Plaza in Malad (West) on Wednesday and arrested Rahil Ranka, 25, the owner, and his manager Siddhesh Sutar, 24. Police said that Ranka and Sutar reside in Malad and Goregaon, respectively.

Ranka’s company is registered as a trading company. The Mumbai Crime Branch has busted a racket where a Malad-based company lured people on Facebook, Instagram and other social media platforms with advertisements of high-end mobile phones being sold at cheap rates, and sold them old and obsolete phones instead.

The police raided the company’s premises on Wednesday and arrested two people, including the owner, and said that the company, which even ran a customer care centre, had been operating for the last five years.

The raid was carried out after Police Inspector Sachin Gavas of Unit 11 received a tip-off about the scam. Police said that the accused sold these phones for Rs 4,299 to many people from far-off states like West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Odisha, among others, making it difficult for the duped customers to complain.