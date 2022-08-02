Image: Twitter

Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday at the Hyderabad House here during his four-day visit to India.

Solih arrived in India at the invitation of PM Modi and both the leaders are expected to review the progress in the wide-ranging partnership between the two countries.

He is accompanied by a high-level official and business delegation.

“A warm welcome to a close friend and maritime neighbour! President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih of Maldives arrives in New Delhi for an official visit. An opportunity to nurture the unwavering friendship between our two countries and lend further momentum to the multifaceted partnership,” MEA tweeted.

During the visit, President Solih will meet the President and hold talks with the Prime Minister. The External Affairs Minister will call on President Solih.

Besides official engagements in New Delhi, President Solih will be holding a discussion with an Indian business delegation in Delhi.