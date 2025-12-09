Male Wardens Posted in Girls’ Hostels: Major Safety Violation Sparks Uproar in Maharashtra Assembly 2

A major safety breach in Maharashtra’s nursing training institutes has triggered outrage in the Assembly after it was revealed that male wardens were appointed inside girls’ hostels, in clear violation of established norms and regulations. Legislators demanded answers on how such a serious lapse in protocol was allowed to occur.

The government admitted that under the 1996 recruitment rules and Indian Nursing Council standards, only female wardens are permitted in girls’ hostels. Despite this, male wardens were posted — raising grave concerns about student safety and administrative accountability.

The controversy deepened when the government acknowledged that official written directives had already been issued to Mumbai, Nagpur and Aurangabad mandating the appointment of female wardens only. Yet male wardens were still placed at three locations, a move the administration attempted to downplay, further fuelling public suspicion.

Questions now loom large over how these appointments were approved, who authorised them, and why corrective action was not taken immediately despite clear rules. Lawmakers stressed that this was not a minor oversight but a systemic failure that compromised the safety of young women in state-run facilities.

As outrage grows, demands for strict action and accountability have intensified. Observers warn that unless strong corrective measures are enforced, such violations may continue unchecked — leaving the safety of thousands of female students at risk.