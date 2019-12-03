A 26-year-old man was arrested by Wadala police for allegedly making obscene video calls and talks to more than 100 women. The arrested accused identified as Sambhaji Hussainkar, who originally hails from Kolhapur but he resides at Worli, Mumbai.

According to police the accused used to select the women and girls after checking their profile pictures on WhatsApp, using an app and following which he would call women and girls and show his private parts to them. The incident came into light when a 17-year-old girl, who is a resident of Wadala was getting a video call from the accused since Saturday.

As per the girl’s statement initially, she avoided the calls as it was an unknown number. However, the accused kept calling her. Then she thought that it might be some relative who is trying to reach her, hence she answered the call. After briefly greeting her, he started making an obscene conversation. And before she could disconnect the call Hussainkar started showing his private parts. Police said, after disconnecting the calls the accused kept video calling her. So finally she told her parents about it following which her parents lodged a complaint at Wadala police station.

After that police have booked the accused for stalking and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012. The Deputy Commissioner of Wadala Police Station Rashmi Karandikar said, “Through technical details, we managed to trace the accused in Worli area on Monday morning, two days after the incident.”

Police said, in the past also Hussainkar had been arrested by the Worli police for molestation case. The accused used an app to access phone numbers and would only contact women and used to check WhatsApp profile photos, and if they were females, he would call them, said police.