An unidentified man has been booked for impersonating Thane Lok Sabha MP Rajan Vichare and MLA Pratap Sarnaik to demand donations for a non-existent Children’s Day function, police said on Thursday.

The man called up some shop-owners on November 13 asking them to donate money to distribute wheelchairs to children at a function to be held the next day.

“According to the complaint filed by a shopkeeper, on November 13, the accused identified himself as MP Rajan Vichare and demanded donation for a function in Masunda Talao area. He then called again identifying himself as (Ovala-Majiwada) MLA Pratap Sarnaik,” an official said.

The official said the complainant found out from local Sena leaders that no such function had been organised, nor had the two public representatives asked for donations.

“A case was registered at Kasarwadavali police station under relevant sections of the IPC for cheating and other offences. We have the mobile number from which the accused called. Efforts are on to arrest the caller,” the official informed.