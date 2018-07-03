A 50-year-old man was found dead on Tuesday morning in a room in the MLA hostel in the city where the monsoon session of the Maharashtra legislature is starting from Wednesday, police said.

According to preliminary investigation, the man, identified as Vinod Agrawal, a resident of Kota in Rajasthan, died after suffering a heart attack last night, In-charge of Sitabuldi police Station H K Kharabe said.

He was a friend of Sandeep Wadhale, the Personal Assistant (PA) of Shiv Sena MLA Ramesh Latke, the police officer said.

Agrawal was staying in the room alloted to Latke, the MLA from Andheri East in Mumbai, Kharabe said.

A case of accidental death has been registered, he added.

The monsoon session of the state legislature is starting in Nagpur, the second capital of Maharashtra, from Wednesday.