A 30-year-old school teacher in Maharashtra’s Thane district was sentenced to five years’ imprisonment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Mohammad Musbir Alam Shaikh was accused of beating to death a man, identified as Firoz Abdul Shakur Shaikh, in Charnipada in the district’s Kausa area on January 24, 2016, Additional Public Prosecutor Varsha Chandane said.

The victim was caught stealing a tyre of a motorcycle at a residential complex and was beaten with a wooden log and metal chains by Mohammad Musbir, Chandane said.

The victim died while being taken to hospital, she added.

The prosecutor said that district Judge SB Bahalakar, in an order on Thursday, convicted Mohammad Musbir Alam Shaikh and also fined him Rs 25,000.