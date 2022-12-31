Representative Image

A man was arrested from Mumbai for allegedly threatening bomb blasts at some places in the megapolis including on New Year’s Eve, police said on Saturday.

The accused, Narendra Kavale, was arrested from Dharavi in central Mumbai after he called up the police control room between 8:56 pm and 9.20 pm on Friday, an official said.

Kavale had allegedly told the control room that blasts will occur at three to four places in the city on Friday night and Saturday, the official said.

“He told the police control room that one Azhar Hussain has left from Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh with three-four weapons and RDX (to carry out blasts),” the official said.

He said prima facie Kavale made the call under the influence of alcohol.