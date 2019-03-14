A 45-year-old man was arrested in Palghar district of Maharashtra for allegedly killing his brother-in-law, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Tuesday, when the accused, Ramu Baliram Shinvar saw his inebriated brother-in-law Gurunath Chaitya Bhoir (38) beating his pregnant sister over some issue at his home in Vasai area, senior police inspector Vasant Labdhe said.

Both the men had an argument following which Shinvar allegedly thrashed Bhoir and banged his head on a cement block, causing injuries to him, he said.

Bhoir later succumbed to his injuries, he said.

The police subsequently arrested the accused and booked him under IPC Section 302 (murder), he added.