A man wanted in more than 50 serious offences across Maharashtra was arrested by the police in Thane district, police said on Friday. Acting on a tip-off, a patrolling team of the Khadakpada police in Kalyan nabbed the accused on Wednesday, assistant police inspector Anil Gaikwad of the Khadakpada police station said.The accused used to allegedly pose as a policeman and rob people, and was a habitual offender wanted in several cases, he said.