Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao has revealed that he is planning to put an end to his career after three years.

The 39-year-old said that the plan is to fight until 2021 and hang up the gloves for good, TMZ Sports reported.

On boxing front, the pugilist is slated to take on American boxer Adrien Broner on January 19. He said losing is not an option for him.

Pacquaio’s last fight had come in July against Lucas Matthysse of Argentina in which he had registered a resounding victory.

In 2015, the boxer had lost a much-anticipated bout against lightweight champion Floyd Mayweather.

Pacquaio is the only eight-division world champion in boxing.