Many Prime Ministers in the past were hassled but maintained calm

After Punjab disgrace, the big question is “what is in danger, BJP’s fortune, or PM’s security?” Around 10,000 security personnel were deployed for the PM’s Rally. All arrangements were made in tandem with SPG and other agencies. A route was carved even for all buses of BJP workers from Haryana or Rajasthan. The PM decided to take a road journey to Hussainiwala. It was not part of his original schedule to travel by road. Why do the PM and security agencies take this risk?

Was it a drama created by BJP in Punjab with a view to getting sympathy for the Uttar Pradesh elections? Priyanka Gandhi has almost succeeded in giving them a tough time in UP. We all know Punjab farmers are the protestors. Till today they pleaded for the opportunity to talk to the Prime Minister of India but now when the PM landed in Punjab, they wanted to greet him. Let’s assume there was a threat, during the visit of the Prime Minister, security is taken over by MHA i.e., SPG. Hence, it is wrong to hold the Punjab Government responsible. The home ministry and agencies should be interrogated first.

Was it a plot by BJP and Modi to save face value because of low turnout in their election rally and BJP accessed ground situation? BJP realized that the low turnout in the Punjab rally will reflect in UP election rallies too. Because this delay was not for the first time, in 2017 December, the PM’s convoy was stuck in traffic in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar when he was on his way to inaugurate a metro line. Two policemen were suspended after this. But they did not say that the PM’s life was in danger.

In 2018, the PM got stuck in traffic in Delhi on two occasions. And both times, the spin by pro-BJP media channels was that “it’s the end of VVIP culture” rather than a security breach. So, it is curious why the allegation that the “PM’s life is in danger” is being made in the context of poll-bound Punjab. While such a tactic may not work in Punjab, it could have an impact on Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Prime Minister stating threat to his life in Punjab, Isn’t this an insult to three crores Punjabis? BJP doesn’t want their votes? Visuals from Bathinda showed the Prime Minister’s convoy on the flyover, surrounded by Special Protection Group (SPG) personnel. PM Modi was seen waiting in a black armoured Toyota Fortuner ringed by SPG officers. PM doesn’t trust SPG commandos? What was he really scared of? The moral of this story is that the public can also get angry if you kill hundreds of people with your decisions. A leader should have the courage to face public displeasure.

The year was 1967, Indira Gandhi had gone to Orissa for a rally. Orissa used to be a stronghold of the Swatantra Party. As soon as Indira Gandhi started speaking in an election meeting, the crowd present there started pelting stones. The local Congressmen asked her to stop the speech immediately, but Indira Gandhi did not listen to anyone and continued to speak. She faced the irate crowd and said, “Will you build the country like this? Will you vote for such people?” Then suddenly a stone came and hit her nose. Her nose started bleeding. Indira Gandhi wiped the blood flowing from her nose. Covered her nose with a handkerchief and continued giving her speech. After the incident, she left for Kolkata for the next public meeting. In Kolkata, she gave a speech with a bandage on her nose. Later it was found that her nose bone was broken. The nose had to be plastered. She also had nose surgery. For several days, Indira Gandhi campaigned across the country with plaster on her face. Once she joked with the people that her face has become exactly like ‘Batman’. After taking off the plaster, she used to jokingly say that I had a feeling that the doctor would make my nose beautiful by doing plastic surgery. You know how long my nose is but an opportunity to make it beautiful was lost. Doctors did nothing and I remained the same. That was commendable leadership.

In 2009, a computer engineering student hurled a sneaker towards the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh from where he was addressing his first poll rally in Gujarat. Those days Modi was CM of Gujarat but Manmohan did not make a fuss. People get angry, but they don’t kill. Indira and Rajiv gave their lives but still, their family never said they felt threatened.

15 minutes delay and the PM felt threatened is really cowardice. What you sow is what you reap, if you had cared for the citizens, you could have got their respect. Remember you avoided the farmers for a year and never met them, same with Tamil Nadu farmers. It was not the PM but a politician who was going to Punjab. Farmers waited an entire year for the PM to come to them. The farm laws were withdrawn purely for elections, and this trip was also for the same purpose but this time voters deterred you.

