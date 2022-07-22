Image: Agencies

The Indian Hotel and Restaurants Association (popularly known as AHAR) submitted that its members will comply with the direction within the extended period of time, after which the court disposed of its petition.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday informed the Bombay High Court it had granted an extension till September 30 to put up Marathi signboards in Devanagari script on shops and establishments in the city.

The civic body on July 8 had told the HC that its shops and establishment department had sent a proposal to the BMC Commissioner seeking a three-month extension.

A division bench of Justices R D Dhanuka and Kamal R Khata was hearing AHAR’s plea, argued through advocate Vishal Thadani, stating that it had challenged the validity of the initial deadline of May 31 fixed by the civic body