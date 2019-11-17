Budding Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria has often been trolled by the fashion police for her wardrobe, be it her sizzling Diwali saree or the tube top-skirt combo she wore at a recent event. The “Marjaavaan” heroine has finally reacted to all the negative comments coming her way.

In a chat with a leading daily, she said that criticism of this sort was a “part and parcel” of the life she has opted for, as a celebrity. According to a report in a leading website, she added that her parents often ended up reading comments about her on social media, and have a hearty laugh.

“People can be hurtful with their remarks. I have chosen to be in the public eye, so it is a part and parcel of my job. My parents read all these comments and have a hearty laugh about it,” said Tara.

Tara’s second release Marjaavaan, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh, opened this weekend. She had made her Bollywood debut in the Karan Johar-produced Student Of The Year 2 earlier this year. The film also starred Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday.

The actress will next be seen in Milan Luthria’s Tadap, a remake of the Telugu film “RX 100”. The film marks the Bollywood debut of Suniel Shetty’s son, Ahan Shetty.