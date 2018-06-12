Market indices traded cautiously on Tuesday morning, ahead of the announcement of inflation and industrial production data.

The BSE’s Sensex traded 169.79 points higher at 35,653.26, while Nifty edged ahead of the 10,800 mark to trade at 10,836.65 at the time of filing this report.

All sectoral indices opened flat, with maximum gains witnessed in the pharmaceutical segment.

Among top gainers are Dr Reddy’s Labs, Wipro, and Indian Oil (IOC), while Tata Steel, Infosys and UPL incurred losses.

On the Asian front, shares began trading cautiously in the wake of the ongoing summit between United States President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore.

Japan’s Nikkei witnessed a three-week high, while South Korean shares added 0.1 percent, reports moneycontrol.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee opened at Rs.67.45 for one US dollar, as against its previous close of Rs.67.42 per dollar.