Level 4 fire breaks out at GST Bhavan in Mumbai, no one injured

A major fire broke out at the GST Bhavan at Maharana Pratap Chowk in Mumbai’s Mazgaon area on Monday afternoon. According to a report, the fire took place on the 8th floor of the GST Bhavan and gutted the 9th floor as well. The Mumbai fire brigade declared level 3 fire around 12:35 pm initially. However at 1:16 pm, the officials declared fire as level 4.

Mumbai: A level III fire has broken out in GST Bhavan, in Mazgaon area. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/92fqpMF3tt — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2020

Reportedly, 16 fire engines and four Ambulance were put into service. The Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar reached the spot immediately. No causality was reported. The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained.