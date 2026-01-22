Mauni Amavasya Row Deepens: Mela Administration Issues Second Notice to Swami Avimukteshwaranand 2

The Prayagraj Magh Mela administration has issued a second notice to Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, seeking an explanation on why the land and facilities allotted to his institution should not be cancelled and why he should not be permanently barred from entering the fair, following an incident on Mauni Amavasya.

The fresh notice comes amid an ongoing standoff between the saint and the mela authorities after Saraswati allegedly breached security barricades at the reserved Bridge Number 2 on Sunday while travelling in a horse carriage. The incident occurred on Mauni Amavasya, one of the most auspicious bathing days of the Magh Mela, when severe crowd congestion had prompted the administration to allow only pedestrian movement.

According to the notice issued by the Prayagraj Mela Authority, Saraswati’s entry through the restricted zone significantly hampered crowd management efforts. “Due to such entry by Swami Ji, the possibility of a stampede and consequent serious loss of life could not be ruled out,” the notice said.

The administration asked Saraswati to explain why, in view of the incident, the facilities and land allotted to his institution should not be withdrawn and why he should not be permanently prohibited from entering the mela premises.

Responding to the notice, Saraswati’s media in-charge Shailendra Yogiraj alleged on Thursday that the action reflected a vendetta-driven approach by the authorities. He claimed the notice was pasted behind the Shankaracharya camp pandal and was backdated to January 18, adding that they became aware of it only after being informed by a staff member of the administration.

Earlier, the mela administration had served a separate notice to Saraswati citing an order of the Supreme Court of India, which states that until a pending civil appeal is finally decided, no religious head can be formally anointed as the Shankaracharya of Jyotish Peeth.

That notice pointed out that no religious leader has been officially recognised as the Shankaracharya of Jyotish Peeth so far, yet Saraswati had projected himself as the Shankaracharya on boards displayed at his camp during the 2025–26 Prayagraj Magh Mela.

The administration has indicated that further action will depend on Saraswati’s response to the latest notice, even as the controversy continues to draw attention amid the ongoing religious congregation.