City NewsOther Cities

Meeting of the temple committee was presided over by Sadguru Shri Gahininath Maharaj Ausekar

The three-day Shri Ganesh Yagas organized by the concept of Sadguru Shri Gahininath Maharaj Ausekar started this morning.

By Web Team
ausa meeting gahininath maharaj

A meeting of the temple committee was held at Srikshetra Pandharpur under the chairmanship of the co-chairman of the temple committee, Sadguru Shri Gahininath Maharaj Ausekar.

The three-day Shri Ganesh Yagas organized by the concept of Sadguru Shri Gahininath Maharaj Ausekar started this morning, at that time by H.B.P. Shri. Srirang Maharaj Ausekar, Mrs. Shraddha Srirang Maharaj, and Pandit Shri. Purushottam Joshi, endowed with Vedic knowledge. Shree Ganesha Puja, Abhishek, and Sankalp rituals were performed amid the chanting of Guruji and his fellow Brahmabrindas.

