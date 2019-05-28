After emerging victorious in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls Prime Minister Narendra Modi met former President Pranab Mukherjee. Modi also shared photos of two leaders exchanging pleasantries. He sought blessings from Mukherjee.

Modi posted a tweet and mentioned, “Meeting Pranab Da is always an enriching experience. His knowledge and insights are unparalleled. He is a statesman who has made an indelible contribution to our nation. Sought his blessings during our meeting today.”

The BJP swept the Lok Sabha polls by winning 303 seats which is 21 more than its 2014 tally. The NDA has won 352 seats in the 17th Lok Sabha. Modi will take the oath as Prime Minister for the second term on May 30.

Meeting Pranab Da is always an enriching experience. His knowledge and insights are unparalleled. He is a statesman who has made an indelible contribution to our nation. Sought his blessings during our meeting today. pic.twitter.com/dxFj6NPNd5 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 28 May 2019