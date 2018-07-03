Rajkummar Rao and Kangana Ranaut-starrer “Mental Hai Kya” will release on February 22 next year.

The film, to be directed by Prakash Kovelamudi, will see Rao reunite with his “Queen” co-star, Ranaut.

“Mental…” is being produced by Balaji Motion Pictures and Karma media and entertainment.

“In a day and age where sanity is overrated, the film is a celebration of the crazy within us all. With Kangana and Rajkummar top-lining this film, we’re set to ask audiences -‘Mental Hai Kya’, in theatres on 22nd February,” producer Ekta Kapoor said in a statement.

Karma’s Shailesh R Singh added, “‘Mental…’ is a story about two beautifully chaotic characters and I am certain no one else could fit in the shoes except Kangana and Rajkumar.

“I am looking forward to their madness and excited to bring the two Mentals to the audiences.”

Written by Kanika Dhillon, the film also stars Amyra Dastur.