Minor at Wheel: Speeding Mercedes Crashes Inside Mumbai Coastal Road Tunnel, Three Injured 2

Three members of a family were injured after a speeding Mercedes, allegedly driven by a 17-year-old boy, crashed into vehicles inside the Coastal Road tunnel in South Mumbai, police said on Monday.

The accident occurred in the early hours of Sunday when the luxury car, heading towards South Mumbai, rammed into a vehicle from behind inside the tunnel. The impact pushed the first car into another vehicle ahead, triggering a chain collision, an official said.

Police said the injured include a senior citizen woman from the affected family. All three were rushed for medical treatment and are reported to be stable.

Following an investigation, the D B Marg police registered a case against the owner of the Mercedes, a businessman from Agripada, his 18-year-old granddaughter, and her 17-year-old male friend who was allegedly driving the car at the time of the crash.

During preliminary inquiries, it emerged that the minor driver lost control of the vehicle inside the tunnel, leading to the accident. Further investigation is underway to determine liability and possible violations, police added.