A 10-year-old girl who had been missing from in Bhandup area was found dead in Ghatkopar on Sunday.

According to police, the minor girl was last seen outside her residence on November 5 in Bhandup West. After that, her family member filed a complaint of kidnapping at Bhandup police station.

Police said, on Sunday morning they received a phone call from Tilak Nagar police station about the death of the minor girl. As per the police report, the body of the girl was partially decomposed. Later on, police reached the spot with the family member of a girl who has identified her body.

Police have sent the body of the minor girl for post-morten report at Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar. According to the doctor, the cause of death was strangulation and she was sexually assaulted too. Currently police are investigating the matter further probe is on.