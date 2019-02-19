What could be called as complete lackadaisical and unprofessional conduct of the officers of the Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA), it has spent whopping Rs 3.54 lakh in redesigning its new logo to give it a corporate look. To make the thing even worst, this small ticket project full four years to complete it. This has been revealed by a Right to Information (RTI) query filed by RTI Activist Anil Galgali.

Galgali had filed an RTI query with this MMRDA and had sought details of money spent on re-designing of its new logo. Replying the query, MMRDA Establishment department of the body stated that it outsourced the job of re-designing its corporate-like new logo to M/s Design ORB and paid Rs 3 lakh in two instalments. MMRDA also paid Rs 54,000 as CGST and SGST, taking total expenditure up to Rs 3.54 lakh to its exchequer.

According to the invoice, attached with the RTI reply, M/s Design ORB firm is registered under specialty design service including interior design, fashion design, industrial design, and other specialty design services. The copy of the establishment department note, which was attached with the reply, said that the aim of the re-designing its new logo was to have a new logo reflect the essence of the organisation that is positive, stable, professional, corporate look and reliable.

The copy reads, “MMRDA need to have a professionally re-designing its new logo. The current logo is the logo that is carried out till now from the beginning og the organisation.”

“So there is a need to have and freshly designed company logo which identify the area of the operation and brings out its essence,” administrative note filed on July 10, 2015, said.

Notably, the current logo was being used for the last 44 years by the MMRDA, when this body came into existence. MMRDA estimated 30 lakhs another expenditure for change this old logo to the new logo.

Galgali said, “MMRDA should first and foremost prove itself by executing the various long-pending projects in time. This logo-redesigning project itself shown the mirror to the agency that it took over four years to change the logo. One can easily understand why MMRDA take so long to execute any project.” He further added that MMRDA should rather focus to provide its qualitative services to the people, rather being involved in wasteful expenditures.”