Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepal counterpart KP Sharma Oli on Tuesday jointly inaugurated the Motihari-Amlekhgunj petroleum product pipeline via a video link.

The over 60 km-long pipeline is the first-ever cross-border petroleum product pipeline in the South Asia region, according to a video presentation made before the inauguration.

As of now, tankers carry petroleum products from India to Nepal as part of an arrangement which is in place since 1973. “This India-Nepal energy cooperation project is a symbol of our close bilateral relations.

Boosting ties with Nepal! Inaugurating first ever cross-border petroleum products pipeline in South Asia https://t.co/9CGe36g3m1 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 10, 2019

As per reports, the landmark pipeline will ensure smooth, cost-effective and environment-friendly supply of petroleum products to Nepal. The 60 kms long pipeline from Motihari in Bihar to Amlekhgunj in Nepal has been constructed by India in just 15 months, half of its 30 months deadline. It has been constructed at the cost of around three hundred fifty crore rupees which are entirely borne by Indian Oil Corporation (IOC).

IOC has also trained officials of Nepal Oil Corporation and refurbished two storage tanks of NOC at Amelkhgunj depot. Besides ensuring smooth and environment-friendly supply of petroleum products the pipeline is also expected to help Nepal in saving billions of rupees every year on transportation and leakage.