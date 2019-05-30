After marking a landslide victory on May 23, the Narendra Modi-led team is all set to take the oath to form the government today evening. As per report, the Prime Minister will meet the selected Cabinet Ministers at his residence at 4.30, shortly before the swearing-in ceremony. The event will begin at 7 pm.

A final round of discussions to give a final look and shape to the council of ministers before it’s been sent to the Rashtrapati Bhavan was held in the morning between the PM and BJP President Amit Shah. Moreover, both the strategic heads of the BJP had several discussions on the Cabinet formation in the last few days.

As per sources to PTI, Shah, the architect of BJP’s victory of 303 seats in the Lok Sabha, is believed to be among those who will join the Modi cabinet and is tipped to get either Home or Finance. Reports also suggest that each NDA ally is likely to get one cabinet berth this time.

Other senior party leaders such as Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal, Narendra Singh Tomar, Prakash Javadekar, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Dharmendra Pradhan, and Smriti Irani are also likely to join the second Modi government after being its members in its first avatar.

The others tipped to get a ministerial berth to include Sadananda Gowda, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Jayant Sinha, Giriraj Singh, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Thawarchand Gehlot, Dilip Ghosh, Jitendra Singh, and Purshottam Rupala.

While it was made clear that Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will not be in the Modi 2.0 Cabinet, Jaitley’s decision to opt out on health grounds has fuelled speculation about who will get his coveted portfolio. Railway Minister Goyal, who filled in for Jaitley and presented the populist pre-election budget, is being seen as a key contender.

The swearing-in ceremony in the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan is expected to be grand affair with about 8,000 guests, including leaders from the BIMSTEC countries, opposition leaders Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, chief ministers, corporate honchos and film stars, watching as President Ram Nath Kovind administers the oath of office and secrecy to 68-year-old Modi and his ministerial colleagues.