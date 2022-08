Image: Agencies

Samples of 15 people across Maharashtra have tested negative for monkeypox, the latest viral infection sweeping across the globe.

State surveillance officer Dr Pradip Awate told the media “Samples of the 15 suspected patients were tested at the National Institute of Virology, Pune, or Kasturba Hospital, Mumbai, and they were negative for the monkeypox virus,”.

The state has refused to divulge the location of patients due to fear of stigmatization.