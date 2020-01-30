Mother daughter duo commits suicide in Vile Parle

A 73-year-old woman and her 53-year-old daughter on Wednesday allegedly committed suicide at their house in Vile Parle. The deceased people have been identified as Meena Paranjape and Manjiri Paranjape.

According to the police, the incident came to light around 8:30 am in the morning when their maid arrived home and did not get any response after ringing the door bell repeatedly. After that she contacted their relatives and following which they approached to police.

Later police reached to the spot and entered the flat by breaking the front door and found the two bodies hanging from the ceiling of the bedroom. As per the initial probe, Manjiri was unmarried and used to stay with her mother. As of now no suicide note has been found. More details are awaited.