Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath announces his resignation from his post after his government fell short of numbers. The Supreme Court had on Thursday ordered chief minister Kamal Nath-led Congress government to face floor test in the MP Vidhan Sabha by today. As per the apex court’s order, the trust vote has been mentioned in Madhya Pradesh Assembly’s list of business for today at 2 pm. Ahead of the floor test, Kamal Nath is set to address media today.

The Congress-led government has been pushed to the brink following of former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. The state assembly speaker Narmada Prasad Prajapati late Thursday night accepted the resignations of the remaining 16 rebel Congress MLAs who have been in Bengaluru since March 9.

With this, the resignations of all 22 MLAs in Scindia’s camp brings down the total strength of the assembly to 206 where the ruling Congress with 92 members and seven allied MLAs is now at least five short of a simple majority of 104. The opposition BJP with 107 MLAs is three more than the simple majority.

“In the wake of the Supreme Court directions on Thursday, the legislature is following the judiciary, while the constitution is silent,” the Speaker Narmada Prasad Prajapati said while announcing the acceptance of resignations of 16 MLAs.

Earlier, the state legislative Assembly had been adjourned until March 26 in view of the coronavirus pandemic.