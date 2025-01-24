MP Government Shuts Liquor Shops in 17 Holy Towns: CM Mohan Yadav Announces 2

In a significant move, the Madhya Pradesh government has decided to shut down liquor shops in 17 holy towns across the state. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced the decision following a cabinet meeting held on Friday in Khargone.

The initiative is being touted as the first step toward eradicating alcohol consumption in the state. “Liquor shops in these towns will not be relocated—they will be permanently shut. This includes a complete ban on liquor vends within Ujjain Municipal Corporation limits,” Yadav told reporters.

The 17 designated areas include one municipal corporation, six municipalities (nagar palikas), six urban councils (nagar parishads), and six village panchayats. Among the affected towns are Datia, Panna, Mandla, Multai, Mandsaur, Maihar, Omkareshwar, Maheshwar, Mandleshwar, Orchha, Chitrakoot, and Amarkantak. The village panchayats impacted include Salkanpur, Barman Kala, Linga, Kundalpur, Bandakpur, and Barmankhurd.

Yadav also confirmed that the existing liquor ban within a 5-kilometer radius of the Narmada River will remain in force. The move aligns with the state’s broader efforts to curb alcohol consumption and promote a healthier social environment.